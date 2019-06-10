LIVE: Mother who confessed to killing of ‘Geauga’s Child’ appearing in court Monday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Gail Eastwood-Ritchey, of Euclid is set to appear in court Monday, June 10, after confessing to the murder of her newborn in March of 1993.
The arraignment is set for 9:30 a.m. at the Geauga County Court of Common Pleas.
She is facing charges of murder and aggravated murder.
According to Geauga County Sheriff Scott Hildenbrand, the baby boy was found abandoned by two newspaper delivery drivers on March 25, 1993 in the middle of Sidley Road.
Detectives say Eastwood-Ritchey, who has three grown children, admitted to giving birth before abandoning the newborn in the wooded area.
The news made headlines 26 years ago when pedestrians found the child on the road.
Investigators took 49-year-old Gail Eastwood-Ritchey into custody Thursday, June 6.
The sheriff also says Ritchey confessed to doing the same thing in 1991 in Euclid.
Residents paid for a funeral and gravestone for the baby they called “Geauga’s Child.”
