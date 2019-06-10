Northeast Ohio residents urged to fill out ‘Felt Report’ following 4.0 magnitude earthquake in Eastlake

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The United States Geological Survey is asking Northeast Ohio residents to fill out a survey and answer questions about Monday morning’s 4.0 magnitude earthquake.
The earthquake originated about 2.5 miles north of Eastlake and 3.1 miles below the surface of Lake Erie.
The call for “citizen scientists” asked residents several questions. The survey takes less than a minute to take.
According to the USGS more than 3,000 people had already taken the survey two hours after the earthquake was first felt.
The National Earthquake Information Center is part of the Department of the Interior.
The information gathered from the survey is collected and used for scientific research according to the NEIC.
The data gathered is used to understand earthquakes and mitigate risks to the population.
