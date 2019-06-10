Northeast Ohio: Sunday night slips to upper 60s with high humidity

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Hello Sunday Sojourners,
Warm, moist Gulf of Mexico air continues its influx across Ohio threatening us with a shower or two mainly in the western tier of the viewing area tonight. Lows will slip only into the upper 60s amid the warmth and high humidity.
Mon(soon)day a cold front takes a swipe at us generating widespread rain and thunder as temperatures recover into the mid 70s.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry with some sunshine and highs in the 70s.
Another cold front on Thursday returns us to wet weather with highs just shy of 70.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.