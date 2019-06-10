Northeast Ohio Weather: High chance of afternoon thunderstorms

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cold front is approaching the area this morning. It is warm and humid to begin the day.
We had some light rain fall last night, but I don’t see much rain around this morning. This afternoon, however, will be a different story.
A wave of showers and storms will track through from west to east. Some of these storms could contain heavy rain.
The cold front is forecast to move through the second half of the afternoon. Drier and much cooler air builds in behind the front tonight.
It will be a windy evening as the temperatures drop. I went with gradual clearing from west to east tonight.
