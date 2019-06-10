Northeast Ohio weather: Rain ends this evening

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cold front will reach east of Lake Erie tonight. High pressure will build into the Midwest on Tuesday and slide east into the eastern Great Lakes for Wednesday. Low pressure will enter the western Great Lakes on Wednesday night, extending a cold front across the area on Thursday. A trough of low pressure will linger over the area on Friday as high pressure attempts to build north.
Short Term Forecast:
Good afternoon! What a dreary afternoon out there. The good news is that this will not last all night. Rain will continue to taper off through the evening. Clouds will clear out tonight as well.
Somewhat chillier air will move in in the wake of the rain. We’re going to fall into the 50s by morning. Highs tomorrow will only top out in the low 70s.
Beautiful Through Mid-Week:
After a gloomy Monday afternoon, conditions will majorly improve for Tuesday and Wednesday. We’re expecting mostly sunny skies on Tuesday. A few more clouds will move in on Wednesday.
Rain will not return until late Wednesday night into Thursday.
Tuesday’s high: 74°
Wednesday’s high: 78°
Stormy Thursday:
At this time, Thursday is looking pretty wet. We’re expecting scattered showers and storms.
Temperatures will only top out in the mid 60s.
We’ll dry out for Friday, but it will be somewhat cool, even for this time of the year. Highs will only be in the low 70s.
Father’s Day Weekend Outlook:
It’s never too early to start thinking about the weekend!
Saturday: Scattered storms. Highs in the low 70s.
Sunday: Scattered storms. Highs in the low 70s.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.