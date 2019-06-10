Ohio medical board to decide if patients with conditions like anxiety, autism should be prescribed medical marijuana

(Source: WAFB)
By Chris Anderson | June 10, 2019 at 5:12 PM EDT - Updated June 10 at 5:12 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The State Medical Board of Ohio will meet Wednesday discuss five new conditions that could qualify patients for medical marijuana prescription.

The 12-member board consisting of nine physicians and three non-physician public members could either approve or reject the new conditions, which include:

  • Anxiety
  • Autism spectrum disorder
  • Depression
  • Insomnia
  • Opioid use disorder

Documents reviewed by the State Medical Board of Ohio state that 1 in 59 children across the United States are affected by autism. Approximately 13% of the country’s population deal with anxiety while an estimated 820,000 Ohioans are experiencing depression.

Currently, there are 21 health conditions that can qualify a patient for a prescription of medical marijuana. Some of those conditions include cancer, AIDS, and Parkinson’s disease.

