Ohio medical board to decide if patients with conditions like anxiety, autism should be prescribed medical marijuana

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The State Medical Board of Ohio will meet Wednesday discuss five new conditions that could qualify patients for medical marijuana prescription.
The 12-member board consisting of nine physicians and three non-physician public members could either approve or reject the new conditions, which include:
- Anxiety
- Autism spectrum disorder
- Depression
- Insomnia
- Opioid use disorder
Documents reviewed by the State Medical Board of Ohio state that 1 in 59 children across the United States are affected by autism. Approximately 13% of the country’s population deal with anxiety while an estimated 820,000 Ohioans are experiencing depression.
Currently, there are 21 health conditions that can qualify a patient for a prescription of medical marijuana. Some of those conditions include cancer, AIDS, and Parkinson’s disease.
