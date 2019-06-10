Prayers from Maria sunflower field planting ceremony commences new season in Avon

AVON, Ohio (WOIO) - Plant the seeds. Grow the movement.
That is the mission behind the thousands of sunflowers that will soon grow here in memory of 7-year-old Maria Macnamara.
Maria passed away in 2007 after a brave battle with brain cancer.
Her parents, Ed and Megan, started Prayers from Maria to raise money for childhood cancer research.
The sunflowers are planted as her prayers for other children currently fighting cancer, and to remember those who also lost their battle.
So far, Prayers from Maria has raised over a million dollars for the cause.
The Macnamara’s say God and weather permitting, the different types of sunflowers will bloom in September, just in time for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
As their flowers grow, their message continues to spread.
