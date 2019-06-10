Funniest responses to Northeast Ohio’s 4.0 magnitude earthquake

By Michael Dakota | June 10, 2019 at 12:01 PM EDT - Updated June 10 at 1:54 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 4.0 earthquake surprised Northeast Ohio Monday morning at 10:50 a.m. and Twitter didn’t disappoint with reactions.

Did you feel the earthquake?? No fear, our delicious food was not hurt!

Posted by Gust Gallucci Italian Foods on Monday, June 10, 2019

It was only 4.0 ....

Posted by Tami Claus Jirousek on Monday, June 10, 2019

A lot of the responses on social media were really funny, but unfortunately a lot of people also called 911 about the earthquake and it tied up emergency lines.

The Wickliffe Police Department responded on Twitter just moments after the earthquake, but like a lot of Northeast Ohio residents unfamiliar with earthquakes the response seemed to be confirmation that it was real.

The Ohio Department of Transportation released a video showing one of its cameras shaking during the earthquake.

19 news was live immediately after the report of an earthquake and talked to several residents and experts.

Yes, that was an earthquake. 😲 According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), Northeast Ohio experienced a 4.0 magnitude earthquake. https://bit.ly/31k8RSd

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Monday, June 10, 2019

Cleveland’s son Drew Carey even showed up in a meme with a salute to his Parma based television show.

