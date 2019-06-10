Funniest responses to Northeast Ohio’s 4.0 magnitude earthquake

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 4.0 earthquake surprised Northeast Ohio Monday morning at 10:50 a.m. and Twitter didn’t disappoint with reactions.
A lot of the responses on social media were really funny, but unfortunately a lot of people also called 911 about the earthquake and it tied up emergency lines.
The Wickliffe Police Department responded on Twitter just moments after the earthquake, but like a lot of Northeast Ohio residents unfamiliar with earthquakes the response seemed to be confirmation that it was real.
The Ohio Department of Transportation released a video showing one of its cameras shaking during the earthquake.
19 news was live immediately after the report of an earthquake and talked to several residents and experts.
Cleveland’s son Drew Carey even showed up in a meme with a salute to his Parma based television show.
