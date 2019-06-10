Rittman police search for 2 individuals accused of attempting to entice 12-year-old girl to their vehicle

RITTMAN, Ohio (WOIO) - Rittman police are searching for more information about a suspected child enticement attempt.
Investigators received a call on Tuesday morning from a 37-year-old woman reporting suspicious activity in the Briarhill Drive neighborhood.
The woman told police that two people in a white SUV pulled up in front of her house and motioned to her 12-year-old daughter to come over to the vehicle.
The daughter ignored the male and a female, who then drove away.
The driver of the vehicle was described as a male wearing a baseball cap. The passenger was a female with dark curly hair, according to the woman’s report to police.
Anyone with additional information should contact Rittman police.
