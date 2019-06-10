23-year-old woman in critical condition after being shot in the head, Akron police say suspect is in custody

AKRON Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police and the US Marshals arrested the ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect they said shot a woman in the head.
According to police, the 23-year-old victim was shot around 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Voris Street.
EMS transported her to Cleveland Clinic Akron General, where she is listed in critical condition.
The victim’s name is not being released.
Akron police said the suspect, Stuart Boykin Jr, 24, was taken into custody around 12:30 p.m. Monday on East Mapledale Street in Akron.
Boykin is now locked up in the Summit County Jail.
Police said Boykin was seen with the victim prior to the shooting.
Boykin also has an escape warrant issued through Akron Municipal Court on an unrelated case.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.
