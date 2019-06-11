Body camera video shows punch thrown by Ohio police officer while investigating report of shots fired

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Investigators in Columbus released video showing the moment an officer punched a man who refused to follow police instructions.
According to the Columbus Police Department, officers initially responded to the South side neighborhood on the afternoon of June 7 for reports of shots fired.
A woman and two children can be seen crossing the street towards the house being investigated. At that point, an officer and a man in front of the house get into a verbal exchange before a second officer holding a shotgun approaches and shoves the man back.
The officer punches the man a moment later, which is caught on his own bodycam.
As a result of cellphone video from the incident being shared on social media, police released a 49-minute video of footage compiled from three officers’ bodycams and two cruisers’ dash cameras.
Portions of the video have been edited due to redaction laws.
Police have not said if the subject who was punched by the officer is facing charges or if the officer involved has been punished.
According to the Columbus Police Department, the incident is still under investigation.
