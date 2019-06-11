Candlelight vigil to honor homicide victims found dead at Rocky River Reservation

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - Tuesday night, family and friends of Carnell Sledge and Katherine Brown will hold a candlelight vigil and release blue and silver balloons in honor of the homicide victims.
The ceremony will take place near the spots their bodies were found at Old Lorain Road and Valley Parkway.
Kayakers found the bodies of Sledge and Brown June 4 and called 9-1-1.
Sledge and Brown were said to be longtime friends.
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said Sledge died from multiple gunshot wounds to the head. They said Brown died from a single gunshot wound to the head.
Sledge’s grandmother said he wasn’t robbed of an expensive watch he was wearing. She said her grandson worked with mentally disabled children at Applewood Centers and also worked at Crescent Digital.
“He was a good man, and they just killed my grandson out of the blue,” said Audrey Corey, Sledge’s grandmother. “We’re going to get to the bottom of this. I don’t care what it take."
Sledge’s funeral is Friday.
Brown’s funeral is Wednesday.
According to Brown’s obituary, she worked at a local jewelry company and “considered her boss and coworkers family.” Her tribute also mentioned a love of yoga, exercising outside, listening to music, playing volleyball and snuggling with her rescue cat named Kip. Brown’s family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations in her honor be made to the Cleveland Animal Protective League.
Anyone with information the can help investigators should call Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County at 216-252-7463.
