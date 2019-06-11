Man pleads guilty to stealing car with toddler inside from Cleveland gas station (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who stole a car from a Cleveland gas station with a 2-year-old child inside pleaded guilty Tuesday.
Dwayne Hall, 40, pleaded guilty to the charges of failure to comply, grand theft and inducing panic.
Hall stole the car from the Shell Gas Station at 3020 Carnegie Ave. on Feb. 7, 2019.
He later ditched the vehicle at East 65th Street and Gertrude Avenue.
Police said the child was not injured.
In April, Cleveland police released body camera footage from his arrest.
Hall, who also pleaded guilty to two counts of receiving stolen property from another case, will be sentenced on July 16.
