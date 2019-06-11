73 Cleveland bars approved to serve alcohol until 4 a.m. for MLB All Star Weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -With the MLB All Star Game coming to Cleveland in July, bars within the Cleveland city limits were given the chance to ask the Ohio Division of Liquor Control to extended their liquor licenses until 4 a.m..
The extended licenses fall under the “major event” category, much like what was approved for the Republican National Convention.
The temporary extensions will go into effect Fri. July 5, through Wed. July 10.
Seventy-three bars were given approval, most of which are downtown.
There is one bar that was denied, The District Restaurant and Hybrid Lounge at 2222 St. Claire Avenue.
We have requested why that bar was denied, and are waiting for a response from the city.
