Cleveland native and musician Michael Stanley to be honored with street in his name
By Randy Buffington | June 11, 2019 at 5:39 AM EDT - Updated June 11 at 11:19 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland native and famed musician Michael Stanley was honored by the city of Cleveland Tuesday, June 11.

The corner of Euclid and Huron was renamed Michael Stanley Way in his honor.

The ceremony took place at 11 a.m. with City Council President Kevin Kelley in attendance.

According to AllMusic, Stanley formed his self-titled band in 1975 and first cracked the Billboard’s top 100 (99) in 1978, with his record Cabin Fever.

