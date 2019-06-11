Could speed cameras slow down traffic to Cedar Point this summer?

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) -Some Sandusky residents want to see speed cameras on the route to Cedar Point.
The often-called “back road” to the park, along U.S. Route 6, is home to many members of the Cedar Point Property Owners Association, who are calling for commissioners to step up enforcement of the 35 mile-per-hour speed limit along the route.
Some year-long residents, like Joseph Jordan, note that the roads around Sandusky are a lot busier in the summer.
“A lot more people, more aggressive drivers, because you get people from different states, different countries," he said.
However, others, like Steve Jones, are adamantly against speed cameras.
“No, why? All it’s gonna be is people trying to get your money," said Jones.
No formal announcement from commissioners about the speed cams, so it’s far from a done deal. There are no speed cams currently installed in the city limits
