Cuyahoga County Jail inmate to file federal civil rights lawsuit after taped assault (graphic)
By Randy Buffington | June 11, 2019 at 6:23 AM EDT - Updated June 11 at 6:37 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Terrance Debose, an inmate who was being held at Cuyahoga County Jail is filing charges over assault that took place in a secluded cell.

On June 6, the Cuyahoga County Jail released a video of officers punching the mentally ill inmate, resulting in a concussion.

Warning: This video shows violence that is hard to watch.

The video is from a wall camera on or about March 22, 2019.

Debose was strapped in a restraint chair when Officer Nicholas Evans appears to turn his body camera off before punching Debose repeatedly in the head.

Officer Timothy Dugan walks in the frame soon after, and throws a punch too.

He was left in his restraint chair for over two hours following the beating.

Nicolas Evans and Timothy Dugan are both facing charges for felonious assault.

Last week, 19 News showed you a video involving two other indicted county jail officers.

The video showed an inmate, who overdosed on opioids, lying on a mat motionless for more than two hours while nobody bothered to check on him.

The week before that, a video was released from July 2018. It shows indicted officers spraying pepper foam on an inmate while she is restrained in a chair. In the video, you can see one of them, punching the woman.

Governor Mike DeWine has called the problems at the jail a crisis

  • 8 inmates died at the jail in 2018.
  • Jail will undergo a review every 30 days as part of a sweeping plan to improve the facility.

