Former CMSD high school security guard pleads guilty to sexually assaulting students

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A former security guard at East Tech High School has pleaded guilty to sexual battery, importuning and gross sexual imposition for assaulting students.
Derrick Dugger,30, was arrested last November and entered the guilty plea late Monday.
Officers were first called to the school on Nov. 13, 2018 after the principal called Cleveland Police saying two girls had come forward saying they were sexually assaulted by Dugger.
Dugger was immediately suspended from his job and Cleveland Metropolitan School District officials said they were providing support for the students and families affected.
Dugger will be sentenced by Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge Brian Corrigan on July 11.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.