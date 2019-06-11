Former prosecutor Bill Mason to be named chief of staff for embattled Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish, sources say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News Reporter Paul Orlousky spoke to multiple sources Tuesday who confirmed former prosecutor Bill Mason will be named chief of staff by Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish.
The appointment is set to take effect on Wednesday morning.
Mason, 60, from Parma, resigned as Cuyahoga County prosecutor in September 2012.
He then took a job with lawfirm Bricker & Eckler.
Budish’s former chief of staff -- Earl Leiken, 77 -- stepped down in December 2018.
Leiken, the former mayor of Shaker Heights, said he was resigning due to health reasons.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation and agents from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation raided Budish’s office in February.
Agents took two computer hard drives and boxes of materials.
Federal authorities have since released very little very information to the public about the specifics of the raid.
