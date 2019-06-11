Graffiti HeArt gallery wants to be a destination in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Graffiti has a new home in Cleveland.
Graffiti HeArt which was founded in 2013 with the purpose of promoting graffiti and mural art installations, now has a physical space.
The new building at the corner of Superior Avenue and E. 49th Street is a “Rembrandt”, according to Stamy Paul, president and founder of Graffiti HeArt. Paul commissioned artist Kelly ‘Risk’ Gravel to paint the two-story structure on Cleveland’s East side.
Paul wants the Cleveland location to be one of the finest graffiti galleries in the world.
Paul told 19 News the outside of her building, designed by the artist Risk, is a “Rembrandt,” so it can not be touched however, the courtyard has been reserved for developing young artists and giving them a space to create.
“I’ve had a vision throughout the time I’ve created this organization to a have a gritty urban space,” Paul said. “The core will be around street art, including graffiti and aerosol art."
Paul wants to create a Cleveland destination. A place to showcase local and big time, out of state, and visiting artists.
“It’s definitely a destination for visitors,” Paul said.
The building has already inspired residents to create.
“I was captured by the colors, beautiful scenery, all these colors,” MLP Kush said.
Kush was filming a video with a friend utilizing the building as a backdrop.
“It’s the colors, it’s so much contrast going on, the colors get your mind racing, your eyes open, it keeps you looking,” Kush said.
The building took the graffiti artist Risk four days to finish before he moved inside to create permanent exhibits on the walls.
Paul said the artist is now a fan of Cleveland.
“He’s a big fan of Cleveland, he’s never been to Cleveland before,” Paul said. “He’s committed to coming back on a regular basis. There’s a lot of people who want to see it."
When Paul got the building she immediately wanted to collaborate with Risk.
“When I got the building it was the first thing I thought about,” Paul said. “With our calibrating effort we knocked it out of the park."
Paul wants to bring world class exhibits to Cleveland.
The organization hopes to be able to host exhibits by July.
Graffiti HeArt encourages positive examples of urban street art that deters vandalism but helps beautify urban neighborhoods.
