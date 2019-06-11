Man found riddled with bullets in Akron neighborhood, armed suspect arrested minutes after deadly shooting

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - One man is in the morgue and another is behind bars following a vicious shooting early Tuesday afternoon in Akron.
According to Akron Police, officers responded to the 500 block of Spicer Street at 12:30 p.m, and found a dead 21-year-old man riddled with bullets in a back yard.
Within minutes of the shooting, the potential suspect -- De’Jon Cash, 30, of Akron -- was taken into custody by detectives.
Cash has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon and was booked into Summit County Jail.
Witnesses say Cash and the victim were arguing prior to the shooting.
The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy.
The victim has not been identified, and the shooting remains under investigation.
