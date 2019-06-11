Northeast Ohio weather: No rain around here until Thursday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure has been overhead today, providing us with a gorgeous weather day. The high will move east to New England tomorrow. Next, an area of low pressure will deepen as it tracks across the Great Lakes on Thursday. This feature will pull a cold front east through our area. High pressure will return to the region on Friday.
Short Term Forecast:
Good afternoon! Hasn’t it been a perfect day? (Minus the midges, for those of us who live and or work close to Lake Erie.)
Skies will remain generally clear through tonight. Dry air will prohibit much, if anything, in the way of overnight fog development.
Temperatures will fall into the low to mid 50s by dawn.
We get to enjoy another beautiful, pleasant day tomorrow before rain arrives on Thursday.
Expect mostly sunny skies on Wednesday. Temperatures will top out around 80°. Tomorrow is my pick day of the work week. (Friday looks good too though.)
Rain will begin to creep into our area after 7:00 PM Wednesday. Rain will hang around off and on through tomorrow evening and into Thursday morning.
Dismal Thursday:
I will admit that I am not loving the forecast for Thursday, and you might not like it too much either.
Showers will hang around through the day on Thursday. It won’t rain every second or minute of the day, but the overall theme of Thursday will be wet and windy.
Winds may gust to 20 – 30 mph on Thursday. It will be cool too, with highs only climbing into the 60s.
Rain will move out by dawn Friday, making for a lovely ending to the work week.
Father’s Day Weekend Outlook:
The weekend forecast is a little complicated. A cold front will settle south into the region at some point Saturday. This front will become the focus mechanism for showers and thunderstorms throughout the weekend. Unfortunately, this pesky front will linger just south of the region into Sunday and Monday.
That makes the timing of this weekend’s precipitation rather tricky, to be honest.
If you’re making plans for the weekend, consider planning for occasional showers and thunderstorms. At this time, it looks like our best timing for showers and storms on Saturday will be in the afternoon. A shower or storm is possible at any time on Sunday.
I will say that I do not think it will rain constantly this weekend, but there will be waves of rain and storms around.
Saturday’s high: 80°
Sunday’s high: 81°
