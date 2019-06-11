Sunny Side Up: Tampa woman wants her dog back after it was put up for adoption by her ex-husband

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “Sunny Side Up” is a daily morning talk show that airs on CBS-19 News featuring Wake Up Cleveland’s Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.
On Tuesday’s edition of “Sunny Side Up," Neeha and Julian will be talking about a Tampa woman’s unique dilemma.
According to WFTS, Sarah Kimball says her dog was put her dog in a shelter by her ex-husband in April without her knowledge.
Recently he was placed with another family.
The shelter is now saying the new family does not have to return the dog to the original family.
“Sunny Side Up” airs on CBS and is streamed each weekday morning at 9 a.m. on the 19 News Facebook page, Cleveland 19.com, and on the Amazon Fire and Roku channels.
The show features discussions on trending topics, guests, and more.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.