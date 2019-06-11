4 suspects, including 3 youths, arrested in a double shooting at Ashland hotel

ASHLAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police arrested four suspects, three of which are under the age of 18, for a double shooting at the Almond Tree Inn late Monday evening.
Ashland police said just before midnight three separate 9-1-1 calls came in from the Almond Tree Inn located at 1423 Cleveland Ave.
Police said the callers reported hearing gunshots and screaming.
When officers and paramedics arrived at the hotel, they found a 28-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The woman who was shot was taken to UH Samaritan Hospital.
Her condition is not known.
Police are not releasing their names at this time.
Police, Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers and the Ashland County Sheriff’s office arrested four suspects--who are all Ashland residents.
At this time, no charges have been filed against the 19-year-old male, two 17-year-old males and a 16-year-old male.
Ashland police said a .22 caliber pistol was found at the home of one of the suspects.
The 19-year-old is locked up in the Ashland County Jail and the teens are being held at juvenile detention facilities in Richland and Erie counties.
The Ashland County Prosecutor’s office is currently reviewing the case.
