Walmart clerk attacked and robbed on the job at Steelyard Commons

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two women who attacked and robbed a Steelyard Commons Walmart employee on May 23.
The worker was assisting a customer when the women approached her, punched her in the head, took her cell phone and fled the store, according to police.
The victim suspected the attack stemmed from a prior incident that occurred with a woman who had threatened to beat her up.
Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to email Detective Janet Murphy at JMurphy3@city.cleveland.oh.us, or call 216-623-5218.
