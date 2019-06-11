Westlake Police: 14-month-old found trapped in hot car with bag of marijuana in plain sight at Crocker Park

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Crocker Park security quickly dialed 911 on Saturday, after spotting a baby locked in an illegally parked car.
Westlake Police rushed to the scene and found the car’s windows rolled up, and spotted a bag of marijuana in plain sight.
The sunroof was slightly cracked, but the car was hot when officers pulled out the crying 14-month-old.
Cuyahoga County Children and Family Services was contacted, and the young child was taken to the hospital for evaluation.
The owner of the car, a 23-year-old man from Cleveland, appeared and said he had completely forgotten about his child.
He was arrested and charged with child endangering.
Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage to determine just how long the baby was locked in the vehicle alone.
The child is safe, and was placed in its mother’s custody.
