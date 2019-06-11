You survived Cleveland’s 2019 quake, now you need to let everyone know

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Because we are from Northeast Ohio, we are survivors.
The 4.2 earthquake Monday is now immortalized on a t-shirt, and Clevelanders can say out loud, “we survived the Lake Erie shift of 2019.”
It took no time at all for RotoWear to come out with a t-shirt celebrating our collective victory over nature.
RotoWear has immortalized several pivotal moments in Cleveland history including the Cleveland Rally Possum and Bakermania.
The earthquake t-shirt sells for $25.00 and comes in sizes XS to 4XL.
