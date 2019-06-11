You survived Cleveland’s 2019 quake, now you need to let everyone know

You survived Cleveland’s 2019 quake, now you need to let everyone know
By Michael Dakota | June 11, 2019 at 3:41 PM EDT - Updated June 11 at 3:41 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Because we are from Northeast Ohio, we are survivors.

The 4.2 earthquake Monday is now immortalized on a t-shirt, and Clevelanders can say out loud, “we survived the Lake Erie shift of 2019.”

[ USGS confirms 4.0 magnitude earthquake near Eastlake, rumbles felt throughout Northeast Ohio (video) ]

It took no time at all for RotoWear to come out with a t-shirt celebrating our collective victory over nature.

🔥👕 available only at: https://rotowear.com/products/i-survived-the-cleveland-earthquake-t-shirt

Posted by RotoWear on Tuesday, June 11, 2019

RotoWear has immortalized several pivotal moments in Cleveland history including the Cleveland Rally Possum and Bakermania.

The earthquake t-shirt sells for $25.00 and comes in sizes XS to 4XL.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.