Akron man arrested after firing shots into apartment before wrecking car into house

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron man is behind bars after a drive-by shooting that riddled an apartment with bullet holes before he crashing his car into a house.
Akron police said residents in the 1200 block of Newton Street were woken up from sounds of gunshots shortly before 3 a.m. on Wednesday.
The residents checked their apartment outside and found a broken window and the front struck by bullets, according to police.
Police said no injuries were reported.
There were also no suspects seen at that time.
Shortly after 3 a.m., officers responded to an accident involving a car striking a mailbox, a tree, and a house in the 800 block off Morse Street, according to police.
Police said the driver got out of the car and fired a shot onto the ground before fleeling on foot before officers arrived.
The report stated officers recovered shell casings in the wrecked car and on the driveway.
Police said the shell casings appeared to be the same ones found on Newton Street.
Officers later located the driver on his street, Chester Avenue, and arrested him, according to police.
Police identified the driver as 41-year-old Jasimen J. Smith and charged him with discharging firearms into habitation, carrying a concealed weapon, weapons under disability, possession of firearms in a motor vehicle, and discharging firearms in the city limits.
Smith was booked into the Summit County Jail.
