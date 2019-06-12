Accused drunken driver who hit a tow truck operator in Fairview Park pleads not guilty (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver accused of being three times over the legal limit when he crashed into a tow truck operator pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Wednesday.
Roy Hollingsworth, 35, is charged with aggravated vehicular assault, OVI and drug possession.
Fairview Park police said Hollingsworth was driving 66 mph in a 35 mph zone on March 18 when he struck the tow truck at Lorain Road and West 204th Street.
The impact caused the truck to fall on top of driver Ronald Urbansky, 53, who was towing a vehicle that was impounded after a traffic stop.
Officers said both the tow truck and the cruiser had their emergency lights on.
Urbansky survived, but lost his leg below the knee.
Urbansky works for Patton’s Five Star Towing.
Hollingsworth’s bond was set at $15,000 and he will be back in court on June 20.
