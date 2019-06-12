Anxiety, depression, autism spectrum disorder under consideration for medical marijuana expansion in Ohio

By Randy Buffington | June 12, 2019 at 6:14 AM EDT - Updated June 12 at 6:18 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The state of Ohio will have a major vote regarding medical marijuana regulations Wednesday, June 12.

The Ohio State Medical Board could expand the list of acceptable conditions that could land you a card.

Cancer, PTSD, Alzheimer’s disease, seizure disorders and chronic pain are currently among the 20 or so conditions that qualify.

Anxiety, depression, autism spectrum disorder under consideration for medical marijuana expansion in Ohio. Voting takes place in Columbus at 8 a.m.

Today, they’re looking to add five more

  • Anxiety
  • Autism Spectrum Disorder
  • Depression
  • Insominia
  • Opioid Use Disorder

The vote will take place at a meeting in Columbus at 8 a.m.

