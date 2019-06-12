Anxiety, depression, autism spectrum disorder under consideration for medical marijuana expansion in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The state of Ohio will have a major vote regarding medical marijuana regulations Wednesday, June 12.
The Ohio State Medical Board could expand the list of acceptable conditions that could land you a card.
Cancer, PTSD, Alzheimer’s disease, seizure disorders and chronic pain are currently among the 20 or so conditions that qualify.
Today, they’re looking to add five more
- Anxiety
- Autism Spectrum Disorder
- Depression
- Insominia
- Opioid Use Disorder
The vote will take place at a meeting in Columbus at 8 a.m.
