Citizens Bank robbed in Lakewood
By Julia Tullos | June 12, 2019 at 3:11 PM EDT - Updated June 12 at 3:11 PM

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Police and FBI agents are looking for the suspect who robbed the Citizens Bank on Madison Avenue Wednesday morning.

The unarmed man entered the bank at 12222 Madison Ave. around 11:30 a.m. and handed the teller a demand note.

Agents said after getting an undetermined amount of cash, he fled on foot and was last seen walking north on Ridgewood, crossing over Franklin.

FBI agents said this suspect robbed the Citizens Bank at 12222 Madison Ave. around 11:30 a.m. Weds.

He was wearing a light gray t-shirt, dark pants, and a Sean John baseball style hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 216-522-1400 or Lakewood police at 216-521-6773.

