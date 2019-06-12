Citizens Bank robbed in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Police and FBI agents are looking for the suspect who robbed the Citizens Bank on Madison Avenue Wednesday morning.
The unarmed man entered the bank at 12222 Madison Ave. around 11:30 a.m. and handed the teller a demand note.
Agents said after getting an undetermined amount of cash, he fled on foot and was last seen walking north on Ridgewood, crossing over Franklin.
He was wearing a light gray t-shirt, dark pants, and a Sean John baseball style hat.
Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 216-522-1400 or Lakewood police at 216-521-6773.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.