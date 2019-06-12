Cleveland Browns player Myles Garrett makes case for equal pay for female athletes

Cleveland Browns player Myles Garrett makes case for equal pay for female athletes
United States' Alex Morgan, right, celebrates with her teammates after scoring her team's first goal during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between the USA and Thailand in Reims, France, Tuesday, June 11, 2019. (Source: AP Photo/Francois Mori)
By Chris Anderson | June 12, 2019 at 12:09 PM EDT - Updated June 12 at 12:09 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Myles Garrett is weighing in on the fight for equal pay for all athletes, regardless of gender.

The star athlete for the Cleveland Browns shared his thoughts in a Twitter thread on Tuesday afternoon.

Garrett’s call for equality comes as the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team topped Thailand 13-0 in the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The team broke numerous records during their dominant performance.

Garrett joined fans, politicians, and other athletes in the campaigned for pay increases benefiting females.

Women make 38 cents to the dollar compared to what men make playing soccer. The U.S. men’s team has never won a major tournament, while the women’s team holds three World Cup championships and four Olympic gold medals.

More than two dozen members of the women’s national team filed a lawsuit in May accusing U.S. Soccer of “institutionalized gender discrimination.”

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.