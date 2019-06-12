Cleveland Cavaliers, head coach John Beilein bring on college coach Lindsay Gottlieb as assistant

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In a landmark hiring, the Cleveland Cavaliers have brought aboard University of California-Berkeley women’s head coach Lindsay Gottlieb.
“I am excited to have a coach with Lindsay’s experience as a part of the new coaching staff with the Cavaliers. Lindsay truly values and embraces player development and a culture of winning basketball habits. Her success at Cal Berkeley speaks for itself and her insight in our meetings, practices and games will hold tremendous value. After sitting with her, it was easy to see how she will connect quickly with our staff and our players, and we all benefit because of that connection. I’m looking forward to merging all of her years of experience and vision for the game with our current and future coaching staff.”
Cavaliers head coach John Beilein
The 41-year-old is expected to sign a four-year deal and would play a support role alongside newly-hired associate head coach JB Bickerstaff under Beilein.
“Lindsay Gottlieb will be a great addition to Coach Beilein’s and Coach Bickerstaff’s group. She has an extensive track record of success and growth with her teams and players and has also been a strong culture-driver as a core part of that. The more we researched and got to know Lindsay, the more we came to understand that she would be an impactful part of where we want to go as a team. Coach Gottlieb brings a depth of basketball knowledge, leadership, perspective and approach to her craft that will fit very well with our team and staff alike. We’re fortunate that she was willing to leave her role as Head Coach at such a solid and successful program at Cal.”
Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman
Since being hired in April 2011, Gottlieb led Cal to a combined 179-89 overall record and seven NCAA Tournament appearances.
Gottlieb released a statement after her hiring was announced:
“I am very thankful, proud and excited to be joining the Cavaliers as an Assistant Coach. After meeting with Koby Altman, Coach Beilein and Coach Bickerstaff, I knew this was an organization I wanted to be a part of and a team I wanted to dedicate myself to. While this move provided a unique and special chance to move directly from Cal Berkeley and women’s college basketball to the NBA, it was really about being part of building and growing something special and adding value to a team and organization that is focused on doing things in a way that I believe strongly in.”
“The vision for the Cavs’ future is compelling and I look forward to helping make it a reality. At the same time, on a personal level, I am honored to hopefully impact young girls and women to be empowered to pursue their own visions and to be inspired to turn them into reality as well.”
“I also want to thank Cal for what has been an amazing job, and really my home and family, for the better part of 15 years. It is very difficult to say goodbye. The university leadership, the athletic department, my fellow coaches, staff and, most of all, our players have been wonderful and inspiring to work with. The program is in great shape and I have no doubt it will continue to have a high level of success.”
Only two other women have held assistant coaching positions in the NBA: San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon and former Sacramento Kings assistant coach Nancy Lieberman. Neither Hammon nor Lieberman have ever served in a head coaching capacity collegiately.
