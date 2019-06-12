Cleveland group uses art therapy to help patients in treatment for drug addiction

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The struggle with addiction impacts countless Ohioans, and the work to help people work toward recovery is difficult.
At St. Vincent’s Rosary Hall, a new approach to addiction and recovery is underway thanks to an art program that helps patients to remember why they’re fighting to get better.
Ricky Lewis, a local artist and certified prevention specialist, began the “I Care About My Life and I Care About Your Life” interactive project, aiming to help heal relationships between groups in East Cleveland, from teens and police officers to patients at the Rosary Hall Treatment Center.
As part of the project, Lewis helps patients create works of art that recall positive images of their lives and help them continue working toward recovery.
One patient, Barb, began working on a project depicting her family’s annual trip, which she missed for 10 years as she battled addiction. She says the program has helped her stay in recovery by reminding her of what is truly important.
"Recovery brings families back together, no matter how far apart they are," she said.
The patients meet once a week to work on their projects. You can see them on display at a reception at SPACES on Detroit Road. The event takes place Saturday, June 15 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
