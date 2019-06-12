Cleveland man wanted for trying to extort $50,000 from elderly woman

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County and the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department have a warrant out for Jose Colon of Cleveland on charges of extortion and three counts of theft.
According to the sheriff’s office Colon was hired by an elderly woman for repairs to her roof and basement.
Colon is accused of then suggesting the woman needed more repair work done, which the victim paid for but the work was never done.
Authorities also said Colon told the woman she hit him with her car while backing out of her driveway.
He contacted the victim 30 times demanding $50,000 for his hospital bills and is facing extortion charges because he threatened the victim with legal consequences if she didn’t pay.
Editor’s note: Every week 19 News partners with the Cuyagoha County Sheriff’s Department and Crime Stoppers to feature fugitives who have outstanding warrants. Anyone with information should call the tip line, 216-25CRIME (216-252-7463) where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward if your tip leads to an arrest.
