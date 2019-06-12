Cleveland Police shut down neighborhood after bloody triple shooting on city’s East Side

By John Deike | June 11, 2019 at 10:25 PM EDT - Updated June 11 at 11:18 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police shut down the neighborhood surrounding Millcreek Boulevard and Turney Road Tuesday night to investigate a violent triple shooting.

A 30-year-old man and 26-year-old woman are in critical condition, and a 25-year-old man is in serious condition, according to police.

All three victims were rushed to MetroHealth hospital.

No arrests have been announced, and the victims have not been identified.

Scores of officers could be seen collecting evidence, and marking bullet casings throughout the crime scene.

