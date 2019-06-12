Congresswoman Marcia Fudge of Ohio reads constituent letter on Capitol Hill calling president’s supporters ‘racist’ and ‘dumb’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - United States Rep. Marcia Fudge, a Democrat who serves Ohio’s 11th District, read a letter from a constituent to the House floor on Tuesday that had harsh words for President Donald Trump’s supporters.

“Many who support the president’s administration are either racists, steeped in religious beliefs, ignorant, or as my mother used to say, just plain dumb,” Fudge read from the letter.

The letter, read by Fudge, goes on to call the president “a gangster” and calls for his impeachment.

“They support a president who has a proven record of being sexually condescending to women, will not oppose the resurgence of the Ku Klux Klan, is indecisive, condescending to anyone who challenges him, and hides behind his Twitter account rather than dealing with the real issues in our country and around the world,” Fudge read.

During today’s Special Morning Hour, I shared a letter from an OH-11 constituent concerning the current administration. Watch the video to view the full floor speech. pic.twitter.com/D3yx7lDECP — Rep. Marcia L. Fudge (@RepMarciaFudge) June 11, 2019

The congresswoman from Ohio exceeded her alotted time and was called “out of order” for the remarks on the floor about President Trump. She responded, calling the chairperson out of order.

Congresswoman Marcia Fudge of Ohio reads constituent letter on Capitol Hill

Ohio Republican Party Chairwoman Jane Timken released a statement denouncing Fudge’s reading:

"Today, Rep. Marcia Fudge read a letter from a constituent on the House floor that called supporters of President Trump, “Racist, steeped in religious beliefs, ignorant, or – as my mother used to say – just plain dumb.” Not only is this rhetoric downright derogatory and inherently false, this is a dangerous narrative to push. House Democrats’ shock that President Trump was completely exonerated from the Mueller Report has pushed them to go off the rails in their pursuit of the president.

I hope that this was a lapse in judgement from Rep. Fudge. This kind of language serves only to divide not unite – her constituents deserve more. But this goes to show that Democrats care more about playing identity politics than they do about winning back blue-dog Democrats who overwhelmingly supported the president.

At a time when African American unemployment has reached record lows, Ohio unemployment is at record lows, we should be focused on promoting President Trump’s pro-growth policies that are helping everyday Americans."

Fudge’s remarks, on behalf of the constituent from her congressional district, come less than two weeks after special counsel Robert Mueller announced closure to the investigation into possible Russian interference with the 2016 election.

The 11th District of Ohio covers areas that include Cleveland, Shaker Heights, and Akron.