Euclid Police are asking for help identifying two men who robbed Dollar General at gunpoint

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men who held a Dollar General clerk at gunpoint were caught on camera, now police want help identifying them.
The Euclid Police Department is asking the public for help identifying two men who robbed the Euclid Dollar general at 475 E. 200th Street on June 7 at 8:30 p.m.
The men held the clerk at gunpoint, demanded money and left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.
No one was injured in the robbery.
According to the Euclid Police Department the suspects were two black males, approximately 30 years old and are considered to be armed and dangerous.
The police are asking anyone with information about the suspects to call the Euclid Police Department Detective Bureau’s anonymous tip line at (216) 289-8505.
