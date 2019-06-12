Fairlawn Rehab and Nursing Center to shutter after being ranked as one of country’s worst facilities

COPLEY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Fairlawn Rehab and Nursing Center in Copley Township sent a letter, dated June 10, to the Ohio Department of Health outlining a 90-day voluntary facility closure plan.
The facility does not indicate a reason for the voluntary closure, but there is a documented history of poor performance at the nursing home.
Pennsylvania’s United States Senators recently pushed for and received the release of a never before published government report of the 400 worst performing nursing homes, and the Fairlawn Nursing Center was on the list.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services {CMS} also recently listed 88 special focus facilities and the Fairlawn facility was on that list, based on what the CMS called, “A pattern of serious problems persisting over a long period of time.”
Samuel McCoy, the Vice President of Elder Rights for Direction Home of Akron and Canton -- a senior citizens activist group -- has heard the complaints regarding the quality of care at the Fairlawn facility.
“In the last 18 months or so it has been a very active home, we’ve reported to a wide range of calls and complaints,” he said.
Those complaints included staffing shortages and long waits after call lights have been activated.
McCoy says the focus now will be on keeping all 57 patients safe as they search for new facilities, a process that has already started.
“We spent a number of hours in the facility today, multiple staff people were up and down the hallways talking with residents, talking with families, letting them know what their options are,” McCoy said.
The Fairlawn facility, in their letter to the Department of Health, outlined the steps they promise to take for an orderly transition of patients to new facilities.
