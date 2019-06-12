Former prosecutor Bill Mason becomes Armond Budish’s chief of staff; sources say appointment designed to bring stability to county government

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Wednesday, Bill Mason was named Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish’s chief of staff.
Mason left the job of Cuyahoga County Prosecutor in 2012, after 14 years. One of his prime accomplishments was as a founding partner in the formation of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
Immediately after his departure from civil service, he was named a partner at Bricker & Eckler.
The choice by Budish is bound to be controversial. Mason retreated from public life years ago. His return is certainly lower profile and came only after Budish checked to see what power brokers thought.
According to sources, Budish needs help in getting the county house in order and Mason is the man to help.
“I think he’ll do a fine job. Yeah, he’s got great experience. I’m sure he’ll do a great job,” is the way one man reacted.
Another had a different take: “That’s no surprise cause this county’s famous for that kind of thing. I’m not sayin’ I’m an innocent guy, but those guys are at another level.”
