George Clinton, Parliament-Funkadelic bringing farewell tour to Rock Hall in July

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has added Parliament-Funkadelic to their summer concert series next month.
According to the Hall, George Clinton and company will take the stage at the museum’s plaza on July 20.
The added date will be apart of Clinton’s “One Nation Under a Groove” farewell tour.
- Special guests Dumpstaphunk and Miss Velvet & the Blue Wolf will be in attendance.
- Tickets for the outdoor concert start at $35.
- The VIP Package ($75) includes access to the Hall of Fame series interview with George Clinton in the Foster Theatre at 5:30 p.m.
- Rock Hall members can purchase tickets starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 12.
- Tickets will go on sale for everyone at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 14.
Parliament-Funkadelic was inducted into the Rock Hall by Prince in 1997.
The band captivated audiences with their unique sound; mind-numbing solos and almost hypnotizing rhythm.
A number of the band members are from Ohio, including early band-mate Bootsy Collins who was from Cincinnati.
Michael Hampton, a Cleveland native is also a member.
He was recruited at just 17 by Clinton to perform after guitarist Eddie Hazel left the band.
Check out a few classics below:
