Mansfield Police looking for suspect who fled CVS with box full of medication

By Michael Dakota | June 12, 2019 at 2:24 PM EDT - Updated June 12 at 2:35 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Mansfield Police Department is looking for a suspect who entered the CVS at 1049 W. 4th Street in Mansfield and made off with a box full of medication from the pharmacy.

The Mansfield Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect who robbed the CVS store at 1049 W. 4th Street.
On Sunday, May 19, the unidentified suspect entered the CVS carrying a box, jumped over the pharmacy counter and stole a box full of medication.

The suspect was caught on video during the robbery and anyone with information about the theft is being asked to call Detective Rick Clapp at (419) 755-9470.

Robbery - 19-013473

Robbery - 19-013473 **********PLEASE SHARE********** Please Help MPD Identify Robbery Suspect – 19-013473 Suspect: W/M - See Attached Video On Sunday, May 19, 2019, the suspect entered the CVS located at 1049 W. 4th Street. The suspect came into the store carrying a box, climbed over the pharmacy counter, stole an undisclosed amount of medication and then fled in an unknown direction from the building. Below is a video of the suspect during the robbery and anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is encouraged to call Detective Rick Clapp at (419) 755-9470. We recognize the community’s valued assistance in solving crimes such as this and any assistance would be greatly appreciated in identifying and apprehending this suspect. Thank you.

