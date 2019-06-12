Mansfield Police looking for suspect who fled CVS with box full of medication

Robbery - 19-013473 **********PLEASE SHARE********** Please Help MPD Identify Robbery Suspect – 19-013473 Suspect: W/M - See Attached Video On Sunday, May 19, 2019, the suspect entered the CVS located at 1049 W. 4th Street. The suspect came into the store carrying a box, climbed over the pharmacy counter, stole an undisclosed amount of medication and then fled in an unknown direction from the building. Below is a video of the suspect during the robbery and anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is encouraged to call Detective Rick Clapp at (419) 755-9470. We recognize the community’s valued assistance in solving crimes such as this and any assistance would be greatly appreciated in identifying and apprehending this suspect. Thank you.