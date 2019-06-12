Mansfield Police looking for suspect who fled CVS with box full of medication

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Mansfield Police Department is looking for a suspect who entered the CVS at 1049 W. 4th Street in Mansfield and made off with a box full of medication from the pharmacy.
On Sunday, May 19, the unidentified suspect entered the CVS carrying a box, jumped over the pharmacy counter and stole a box full of medication.
The suspect was caught on video during the robbery and anyone with information about the theft is being asked to call Detective Rick Clapp at (419) 755-9470.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.