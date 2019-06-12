Mansfield police still searching for driver of silver minivan from December hit-skip crash

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Mansfield Police Department is still searching for the suspect of a hit-skip crash that happened nearly six months ago.
Police said the crash occurred on December 17, 2019 on the 390 block of Glessner Avenue.
The silver mini-van hit another car before fleeing in an unknown location, according to police.
Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is urged to call Officer Andy Boor at (419) 755-9790.
Mansfield Police said, “We recognize the community’s valued assistance in solving crimes such as this and any assistance would be greatly appreciated in identifying and apprehending this suspect.”
