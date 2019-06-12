Massillon officer saves life of driver who overdosed, right after rescuing teens from flooded pipeline

MASSILLON, Ohio (WOIO) - A painfully close call happened Monday, after a group of boys got stuck in a flooded storm drain.
Had one of them not been able to escape, Massillon Police say officers likely never would have known the group was trapped.
The panicked teen called 911 and told dispatchers a fast current had his friends stuck in a storm drain off Tremont Street SE.
Body camera video shows the 15-year-old on the phone as officers show up.
He yells out to let his friends know police have arrived.
Officer Aaron Franklin helped the Massillon Fire Department rescue a few of the boys using this life preserver
“Thankfully that one juvenile was able to get up and make that phone call,” Franklin said. “We may have never known.”
Police say one of their friends somehow got swept into the drain from the creek.
The other five got stuck trying to help him out.
When they’re pulled to safety, you can tell the boys were scared for their lives.
One of them, police say, traveled nearly a mile underneath the city before crews could get to him.
“It could have been a very bad turn out, but the fortunate part is that it ended up working out for everyone involved,” Franklin said.
Officer Franklin had a very busy day yesterday. He was the first on the scene of the rescue.
Tuesday, we learned right after that incident, he saved the life of a driver suffering a suspected overdose.
