Mayflies are back in Northeast Ohio in numbers large enough to show up on radar!

Mayflies are an ancient group of insects related dragonflies and damselflies. They spend most of their lives as immature nymphs in lakes, rivers, ponds, and streams. Once they reach adulthood, they gain wings and fly to find a mate and reproduce. They live for a very short amount of time as adults. Mayfly adults don’t even feed, their mouth parts are not functional, which means their only interest as adults is to reproduce. They are harmless to humans and do not carry any diseases. They are an important source of food for fish and other aquatic organisms. They also transfer energy from the lake to the land by serving as important food for birds and other terrestrial organisms.