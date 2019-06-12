2 Metro PCS stores were broken into overnight and Akron police believe the same suspects are involved

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said the Metro PCS stores located at 1350 South Arlington Street and 1021 East Avenue were broken into early Tuesday morning.
Akron police added they believe the same three suspects are responsible for both crimes.
Police said they responded to an alarm drop around 2:30 a.m. at the South Arlington Street store.
When officers got to the store, they noticed the front glass broken, but said nothing appeared to have been taken.
The second break-in happened around 4:30 a.m. at the East Avenue store.
Officers said the front glass was broken and three bricks were laying on the sidewalk in front of the business.
An unknown amount of cell phone cases were taken from the store, said police.
The suspects are only described as three black males, ages 15-20.
The first suspect was wearing a dark gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants and white shoes. The second suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black shorts and white shoes. The third suspect was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black shorts with gold paint splattered, red socks and black shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police at 330-375-2490 or Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.