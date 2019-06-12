Northeast Ohio Weather: Near 80 degrees today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure is now east of us giving us a south wind today. Afternoon temperatures will be well in the 70s to near 80 degrees. Clouds will be increasing as the day wears on. Things are going to get unsettled again tomorrow. We are tracking a dynamic cold front that is forecast to cross tomorrow. A good shot of rain is in the forecast with embedded thunderstorms. The rain will be arriving overnight. We will keep it dry this evening so no worries about the rain ruining your plans. Tomorrow, however, will be a different story.