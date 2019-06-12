Northeast Ohio weather: Rain will make for a lousy Thursday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure over western New York will move off the New England coast today. Low pressure will deepen as it tracks northeast across the Great Lakes on Thursday, pulling a cold front east across our area. Our fair-weather friend, high pressure, will return to the Ohio Valley (albeit briefly) on Friday.
Short Term Forecast:
Good afternoon! Hasn’t it been gorgeous out there the last few days? I’m really going to miss this tomorrow. How about you?
In the meantime, we’ll just have to soak up every last minute of this Wednesday! For the most part, it will be a very nice night. More clouds will move in, but we won’t see much, if anything, in the way of rain until after 7:00 PM.
Showers will become more numerous overnight. We may hear a few rumbles of thunder, but we are not forecasting anything in the way of severe weather.
When I use the term “severe weather,” I am referring to storms which may produce damaging winds in excess of 58 mph, storms that may produce large hail, or a combination of the two. Chances for these types of storms are minimal over the next few days.
Dismal Weather Thursday:
I’m not going to sugarcoat it. Tomorrow is going to be terrible. Well, the weather will be terrible. We can still make it a great day, in spite of Mother Nature.
We’re forecasting waves of on-again, off-again rain. There may be a few rumbles of thunder. With plenty of cold air aloft (meaning way above our heads), we could also see some small hail. Large hail is less likely.
Thursday will be a blustery and cooler-than-average day. Temperatures will be in the 60s all day.
Thankfully, this system will move out relatively quickly. A brief period of high pressure will give us a wonderful Friday. Skies should be blue again by the time you wake up on Friday morning.
Friday will be cool, but pleasant, with temperatures in the 50s in the morning. Afternoon highs will top out in the low to mid 70s. It truly is going to be a gorgeous day.
Unfortunately, it will be the last day without a chance of rain for quite some time.
Father’s Day Weekend Outlook:
Our next system will arrive this weekend. New weather data coming into the 19 First Alert Weather Center does indicate that Saturday may not be as bad as we’d originally thought. As of this afternoon, I’m thinking that a lot of Saturday’s rain may hold off until the evening hours. Stay tuned.
As far as Sunday goes, this looks to be the wettest part of the weekend, with occasional showers and storms.
Saturday: Highs in the upper 70s.
Sunday: Highs around 80°.
Steamy and Unsettled:
The same front that will be causing trouble for us over the weekend may actually hang around into next week. (I can see you rolling your eyes from here. It’s okay. I am too.)
We will be contending with waves of rain and storms from Monday through Wednesday.
Temperature-wise, it will be warm and humid during this time.
Monday’s high: 78°
Tuesday’s high: 79°
Wednesday’s high: 81°
