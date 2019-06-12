Parents of children caught riding a bicycle without a helmet in Richmond Heights could be fined $30

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Richmond Heights City Council passed legislation at Tuesday night’s meeting that could improve youth safety on the streets.
Under the new safety ordinance, children under 16 years old must wear a helmet when riding a bicycle in public.
Council members passed the ordinance with a unanimous vote.
According to the ordinance, police will have the right to take possession of the bicycle. Parents of children riding a bicycle without a helmet could also face a $30 fine.
Approximately 500,000 bicycle-related injuries are treated in emergency rooms across the U.S. each year, according to statistics presented to council members.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.