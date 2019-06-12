$20,000 reward now offered for tips leading to arrest in Rocky River Reservation murders

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The FBI and Cleveland Metroparks Police announced a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect responsible for murdering two people at the Rocky River Reservation.
Carnell Sledge, 40, and Katherine Brown, 33, were found shot to death in the park north of the Lorain Road Bridge on the evening of June 4.
“We are using all available resources to bring justice for the victims of this tragedy,” said Cleveland Metroparks Police Chief Katherine Dolan.
In addition to the FBI, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the county medical examiner’s office are helping Metroparks detectives with the investigation.
Anyone with information should call the Cleveland Metroparks Police tip line at 440-331-5219 or Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County at 216-252-7463.
